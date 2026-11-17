Two men died after an SUV (Mahindra Thar) hit their motorcycle and another vehicle ran over them at the Block-G Chowk on Airport Road in Aerocity, Zirakpur, on Sunday night. The victims, identified as Sanskar Soni and Rohit Kumar, were travelling from Mohali to Zirakpur with two friends on separate motorcycles when the accident occurred at 10.50 pm, police said.

The complainant told the police that he could identify the drivers of both vehicles. (HT File)

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According to the complaint filed by Suryansh Sharma, a resident of Sector 66-B, Mohali, the four friends were heading to a friend’s flat in Zirakpur. Sanskar and Rohit were riding a KTM Duke 250, while Suryansh and Archit Sharma followed them on a Royal Enfield.

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The Chandigarh-registered Thar allegedly came at a high speed from the Block-G side and entered the main road without sounding its horn, the complainant alleged. The KTM motorcycle hit the Thar. A second, unidentified vehicle approaching from behind then ran over the two men. Its driver fled the spot, the complaint stated.

Suryansh and Archit, with the help of passers-by, took the injured men to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, where doctors declared them dead.

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{{^usCountry}} Suryansh told the police that he could identify the drivers of both vehicles. The Zirakpur police registered a case against the Thar driver and the unidentified vehicle’s driver under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (causing death by a rash or negligent act) and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suryansh told the police that he could identify the drivers of both vehicles. The Zirakpur police registered a case against the Thar driver and the unidentified vehicle’s driver under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (causing death by a rash or negligent act) and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

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