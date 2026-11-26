Timely detection by a railway crew helped avert a major train accident here after unidentified miscreants placed heavy cement pillars on a railway track, officials said on Wednesday.

The train’s guard noticed heavy cement pillars lying on an adjacent railway track and immediately informed the Sirhind station superintendent. more less

The incident occurred around 12.15 am when a train travelling from Delhi to Jammu was passing near the Sirhind railway station, they said.

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The train’s guard noticed heavy cement pillars lying on an adjacent railway track and immediately informed the Sirhind station superintendent.

Responding to the alert, teams from Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) rushed to the spot, accompanied by a large police contingent and railway staff, the officials said.

The teams removed the cement pillars from the track, ensuring safe movement of trains passing through the route, they said.

GRP deputy superintendent of police Gurdeep Singh said they had registered an FIR and initiated investigation to trace those responsible.

On Wednesday, senior GRP officials visited the spot, accompanied by technical officials from the Railways, and conducted a detailed inspection of the track.