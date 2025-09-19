Father-son duo arrested in 455-cr fake GST invoice case

The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Commissionerate, Ludhiana, has arrested a father-son duo after conducting multiple search operations in Ludhiana on September 16, unearthing a fake GST invoice racket worth ₹455 crore. Following the search operations, two individuals – a father-son duo, who were operating and controlling these firms, were arrested under the provisions of the Central GST Act, 2017, and sent for judicial custody.

According to CGST officials, acting on specific intelligence, officers of the CGST Commissionerate conducted search operations at three related firms, namely Vasu Multimetals, SVM Multimetals Private Limited, and Ingottastic LLP, and found them involved in availing bogus invoices and utilising ineligible input tax credit (ITC) worth ₹69.41 crores to set off their GST liabilities, causing a loss in government revenue.

The individuals have not been named. The investigation is ongoing to uncover the full extent of the network and identify other entities involved, the officials added.