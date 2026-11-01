Fearless, honest journalism media’s greatest responsibility toward society, says Agnihotri

The core foundations of journalism are fearlessness, impartiality, and honesty, said Himachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Saturday, adding that journalists must fulfill their responsibilities robustly and free from external pressure.

Mukesh Agnihotri said that journalism is not limited merely to publishing news. (HT File)

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Agnihotri was addressing the first Professor Vepa Rao Memorial Lecture, organised by the Professor Vepa Rao Foundation, at the Gothic Hall of the Gaiety Theatre, in Shimla.

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“While adherence to the law is essential, the pursuit of news and the struggle to bring the truth to light must remain a continuous endeavor,” the deputy CM said.

Born in Andhra Pradesh in 1946, professor Vepa Rao made significant contributions to the fields of journalism and media education. He served as the Sunday Editor at the Hindustan Times. Additionally, he was associated with The Tribune and later served as an editorial consultant for The Statesman.

He played a pivotal role in the establishment and subsequent development of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at Himachal Pradesh University. He passed away on October 31, 2022, at the age of 76.

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{{^usCountry}} Agnihotri said that journalism is not limited merely to publishing news; it also entails the responsibility of bringing facts and the truth before society. “Young people entering the field of journalism should discharge this duty with fearlessness and integrity,” said Agnihotri. He also announced a grant of ₹1 lakh to the foundation from his discretionary fund. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Agnihotri said that journalism is not limited merely to publishing news; it also entails the responsibility of bringing facts and the truth before society. “Young people entering the field of journalism should discharge this duty with fearlessness and integrity,” said Agnihotri. He also announced a grant of ₹1 lakh to the foundation from his discretionary fund. {{/usCountry}}

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Raju Santhanam, a senior journalist, while speaking on the occasion, said, “Challenges have always existed in the journey of journalism and will continue to do so in the future. In an evolving media landscape, it is essential for journalists to maintain their credibility, impartiality, and professional commitment.”