In an alleged incident of casteist abuse, a female agriculture development officer was allegedly assaulted at her office in Charkhi Dadri district.

A case has been registered against the two women under the SC/ST Act and other sections. (HT File) more less

A viral video shows an accused woman throwing the officer to the ground and slapping her repeatedly. HT could not verify the veracity of the video.

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According to the complaint, the officer, a resident of Satnali in Mahendragarh district, was working at her office around 3.30 pm on November 16 when the incident happened.

Two women from Jhojhu Kalan village entered the office and started arguing, while using casteist slurs. The viral video shows the accused pinning the officer down and landing about five slaps within five seconds.

The second woman, identified as a lawyer, also allegedly misbehaved with the officer, even when she protested in defence, while her colleagues present at the time did not intervene.

The officer sustained injuries and was taken to the local civil hospital for treatment.

Charkhi Dadri city police station house officer (SHO) Devender Singh said that a case has been registered against the two women under the SC/ST Act and other sections.

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