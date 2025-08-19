Search
Ferozepur: 12-year-old boy dies after pistol goes off accidentally

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Published on: Aug 19, 2025 07:30 am IST

According to family members, the incident occurred on Monday afternoon when the boy returned from school and went to change clothes, the pistol fell and went off

A 12-year-old boy succumbed to a gunshot injury to the head after a pistol kept in a wardrobe fell, leading to accidental discharge of the firearm, police said.

The bullet struck the boy on his head.
The boy, a class 8 student, was first rushed to a private hospital for treatment and later referred to DMC Hospital, Ludhiana, in critical condition.

According to family members, the incident occurred on Monday afternoon when the boy returned from school and went to change clothes. While taking clothes from the wardrobe, a pistol kept inside fell and went off, police said.

The bullet struck the boy on his head. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital. Doctors referred the victim to Ludhiana for advanced medical care and but he succumbed to injuries, the officials added.

“All aspects of the case are being thoroughly examined and appropriate action will follow,” Manjit Singh, SP (Investigation), Ferozepur, said.

