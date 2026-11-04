Festive season: Chandigarh administration makes it mandatory to display food safety licence on carts

To safeguard public health and prevent food adulteration amid festive season, the food safety administration, health department issued a number of directions to food business operators on Wednesday. It is compulsory for food business operators to display their food safety licence or registration at the premises and maintain quality and hygiene.

Vendors told to use protective gear, hair caps, clean clothing among other instructions. (HT File)

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An interactive meeting with sweet manufacturers and sellers was held with food safety administration on Wednesday. Held under the chairmanship of director health and family welfare, over 30 food business operators (FBOs) and industry stakeholders attended the meeting, which focused on food safety compliance, quality of raw materials, hygienic preparation and prevention of adulteration across the supply chain.

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FBOs have been directed to possess valid food safety license or registration as applicable and display it prominently at their premises. Milk and dairy ingredients, including khoya, paneer and ghee, must be procured exclusively from licensed or registered suppliers.

Outlets have been ordered to clearly disclose the category of paneer being sold, served or used in preparation, including low-fat, medium-fat or standard paneer. The use of non-permitted colours in sweets is strictly prohibited. Permitted food colours must be used only in accordance with applicable food safety requirements and prescribed limits. FBOs have been instructed to monitor the quality of deep-frying oil and ensure that total polar compounds (TPC) remain within the limits prescribed by food safety standards.

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{{^usCountry}} Premises, equipment and utensils must be kept clean and free from rodents and pests, with pest control undertaken through registered agencies. Stale or spoiled food and sweets must not be retained on the premises. All food handlers must undergo medical examinations by a registered medical practitioner, maintain personal hygiene, wear clean clothing and use appropriate protective gear, including hair caps. Packaged sweets must comply with applicable labelling requirements. Loose sweets must be properly covered and kept in hygienic display units. Operators were also instructed to clearly display manufacturing and shelf-life information. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Premises, equipment and utensils must be kept clean and free from rodents and pests, with pest control undertaken through registered agencies. Stale or spoiled food and sweets must not be retained on the premises. All food handlers must undergo medical examinations by a registered medical practitioner, maintain personal hygiene, wear clean clothing and use appropriate protective gear, including hair caps. Packaged sweets must comply with applicable labelling requirements. Loose sweets must be properly covered and kept in hygienic display units. Operators were also instructed to clearly display manufacturing and shelf-life information. {{/usCountry}}

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The department has urged consumers to remain vigilant while purchasing sweets and other food items during the festive season. Suspected adulteration, unhygienic conditions or concerns regarding food quality may be reported to the department.

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Office: Department of food safety and standards, Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh

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Online complaints: https://foscos.fssai.gov.in/consumergrievance/