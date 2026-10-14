Financial fraud in Ludhiana: Identity swap leaves labourer saddled with 19 lakh loan

A 40-year-old daily-wage worker was allegedly duped of his identity by a namesake from his own village and the latter’s wife, who used his documents to obtain loans worth ₹19.34 lakh. The accused man allegedly replaced the complainant’s photograph on the documents with his own, police said.

The accused man allegedly replaced the complainant’s photograph on the documents with his own, police said. (HT)

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The Meharban police have registered a case against the couple and are probing how they gained access to the complainant’s PAN and Aadhaar documents.

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The complainant, Shamsher Singh, a resident of Hawaas village in Ludhiana, discovered the alleged fraud on April 9 while checking his CIBIL credit score to apply for a loan and found two loans already recorded in his name — ₹15,79,026 from Shubham Housing Loan, sanctioned on February 22, 2025, and ₹3,55,698 from Kotak Finance, issued on February 12, 2026. The combined amount was ₹19,34,724. The complainant alleged that employees of the finance companies failed to provide him with the information he sought regarding the loans. He told police that he suspects that some employees of the firms might have helped the accused in the fraud.

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{{^usCountry}} The complainant further alleged that when he confronted the accused, Shamsher Singh and his wife, Kamaljit Kaur, who hail from his village, they threatened to kill him and harm his family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant further alleged that when he confronted the accused, Shamsher Singh and his wife, Kamaljit Kaur, who hail from his village, they threatened to kill him and harm his family. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the complaint, the accused man obtained the complainant’s documents like PAN and Aadhaar among others to obtain the loans. The complainant told the police that he had copies of the documents allegedly used in the transactions.

Assistant sub-inspector Ranjiv Kumar, the investigating officer, said “We are investigating how the accused obtained the complainant’s documents and whether anyone assisted them in obtaining the loans. We have recorded statements of the complainant, the accused and employees of both finance companies. The investigating officer also collected and examined the loan application documents before registering the case.”

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“An FIR has been registered under Sections 318(2) (cheating), 338 (forgery of valuable security), 336(3) (forgery) and 340(2) (using a forged document or electronic record as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A search is on to apprehend the accused.”