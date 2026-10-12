‘Financial mismanagement in Himachal’: Nadda flays Congress govt

The nearly four years of Congress rule in Himachal Pradesh has been marked by misgovernance, financial mismanagement, flawed policies and administrative disorder, Union minister for health and family welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Sunday.

Union minister for health and family welfare and chemicals and fertilizers JP Nadda (right) with former Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur at an event in Kullu on Sunday. (Aqil Khan/HT)

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Addressing a convention of public representatives and party workers in Kullu district, he said that despite substantial financial assistance from the central government, the state government has failed to utilise funds effectively and complete several important development projects within the stipulated timelines.

“Whenever the chief minister is questioned about development, he blames Delhi. The reality is that the central government has provided substantial financial assistance, but the Congress government has failed to utilise the resources available to it. The problem is not a shortage of funds, but the state government’s inability to manage development projects,” Nadda said.

He alleged that the Congress government had disrupted development activities, closed educational and healthcare institutions, and delayed several projects initiated during the previous BJP government. Nadda said the Congress government must explain how much central assistance it received, how much has been utilised, and how many sanctioned projects have been completed.

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{{^usCountry}} Moreover, Nadda said that the results of the recently held local body elections reflected public support for the saffron party and dissatisfaction with the Congress government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moreover, Nadda said that the results of the recently held local body elections reflected public support for the saffron party and dissatisfaction with the Congress government. {{/usCountry}}

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