Thu, Sept 11, 2025
FIR against two for cheating Ludhiana resident of 71 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 07:44 am IST

Inspector Gurjeet Singh, SHO of Division Number 2 Police, explained that despite several months passing, the accused neither returned any profit nor the original investment.

The Division Number 2 police have registered an FIR against two city residents for allegedly cheating another city resident of 71 lakh. The accused lured the victim by promising lucrative investment returns but vanished after collecting the money, later threatening the victim when he demanded a refund.

The Division Number 2 police have registered an FIR against two city residents for allegedly cheating another city resident of ₹71 lakh. The accused lured the victim by promising lucrative investment returns but vanished after collecting the money, later threatening the victim when he demanded a refund. (Representational image)
The Division Number 2 police have registered an FIR against two city residents for allegedly cheating another city resident of 71 lakh. The accused lured the victim by promising lucrative investment returns but vanished after collecting the money, later threatening the victim when he demanded a refund. (Representational image)

According to the complaint, Sanjeet Kumar Dang, a resident of Field Ganj area, came in contact with Amandeep Singh of Bhola Colony, Tajpur Road, and his accomplice Amritpal Singh through mutual contacts. Claiming to run a finance company, the accused assured Sanjeet that his investment would double within a short period. Convinced by their promises, Sanjeet not only invested part of the amount from his own funds but also gathered additional money from his associates, hoping to secure significant profits.

Inspector Gurjeet Singh, SHO of Division Number 2 Police, explained that despite several months passing, the accused neither returned any profit nor the original investment. Instead, when Sanjeet asked for his money back, Amandeep and Amritpal allegedly threatened him, stating they would commit suicide and implicate Sanjeet in a police case, thereby trapping him in legal complications.

Following Sanjeet’s complaint on June 19, 2024, a thorough inquiry was conducted. After verification of the allegations, police filed the FIR under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 21 of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019. The accused are currently absconding and efforts are underway to arrest them.

The SHO added that stringent action would be taken once the accused are apprehended, aiming to provide relief to the victim and deter such fraudulent schemes in the future.

