Firecracker-triggered blaze chars paraplegic man, pet dog to death in Jalandhar

A 65-year-old paraplegic man and his pet dog were charred to death after a firecracker triggered a blaze at their house in Jalandhar’s Nijatam Nagar on Diwali night.

According to Jalandhar police, a burning firecracker landed on the second floor and triggered the blaze. (iStock)

The deceased, identified as Channa, was alone at home as other family members had gone out to celebrate Diwali. Unable to walk due to paralysis in his legs, he could not escape when the fire broke out on the second floor of the house.

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According to police, a burning firecracker landed on the second floor and triggered the blaze. “The victim, who was paralysed from the legs, could not manage to come out. His dog was also present at the spot,” the police said.