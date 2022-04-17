Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fires break out at two garment manufacturing units in Ludhiana
Fires break out at two garment manufacturing units in Ludhiana

In separate incidents, fires broke out at two garment manufacturing units in Janakpuri and Dhandari on Saturday morning
Ludhiana, India — April 16, 2022 : Fire broke out in a main dumping site of MC at Tajpur road in Ludhiana on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Photo by Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times) (Representative Image/HT File)
Ludhiana, India — April 16, 2022 : Fire broke out in a main dumping site of MC at Tajpur road in Ludhiana on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Photo by Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times) (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 02:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In separate incidents, fires broke out at two garment manufacturing units in Janakpuri and Dhandari on Saturday morning.

Ravinder, the owner of the unit in Street 3, Janakpuri, said the unit was closed when a fire broke out at around 7am. “Short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the incident. Locals were able to control the flames before the fire brigade reached the spot,” he said, adding the loss incurred was yet to be ascertained.

Close shave for 3 workers

A blaze broke out in the Dhandari unit at around 2:30am due to a short-circuit. Three workers were sleeping at the factory at the time, and raised the alarm.

The firefighting operation continued for around an hour, and goods and machinery worth lakhs was gutted in the fire incident. No casualty was reported.

2 impounded vehicles catch fire

Two impounded vehicles, a car, and an auto-rickshaw, caught fire at around 8pm on Saturday, after fire broke out in a vacant plot opposite the Division 7 police station.

Station house officer Gurshinder Kaur said garbage is often dumped in the open plot, and some people put the waste on fire. Firefighters were dousing the flames till the time this report was filed.

