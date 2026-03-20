Firing on Panjab University campus: Shooters linked to Doni Bal gang, victim missing

Two days after the brazen firing incident at Panjab University, Chandigarh Police on Thursday said the shooters had been identified as henchmen of the Doni Bal gang, even as efforts to trace the targeted victim, Jashan Jawanda, remain unsuccessful. Police personnel keep vigil near the crime spot at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT File)

Police sources said Jawanda was currently untraceable and his mobile phone remained switched off. He was previously a student at the University Institute of Applied Management Sciences (UIAMS) and has been actively involved in campus politics over the past few years.

Jawanda first rose to prominence during his time at DAV College, Sector 10, where he was associated with the Students Organisation of India (SOI), the student wing of the Shiromani Akali Dal. He later shifted his base to Panjab University and, during the 2022 PUCSC elections, was declared party president at an event held at the SAD headquarters.

Ahead of the 2024 campus elections, Jawanda switched allegiance from SOI to Students’ Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) and contested for the post of general secretary, but lost.

His name also surfaced during the 2024 student elections when Ravi Rajgarh, alleged by police to be an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, appeared at the PU Student Centre and publicly introduced candidates, including Jawanda. The development had prompted police to probe his alleged links with the Bishnoi gang.

According to members of SOPU, the party was divided into factions at the time, with Jawanda claiming alignment with the Bishnoi-linked group. Rival faction members had also alleged receiving threat calls purportedly linked to the gang.

In November 2025, a case was registered against Jawanda and his associates after a student accused them of assault near the PU Vice-Chancellor’s office. One of the accused was alleged to have brandished a pistol and issued threats during the incident.

Despite his electoral defeat in 2024, Jawanda remained active in campus politics. During the 2025 PUCSC elections, he backed candidate Abhishek Dagar for general secretary, who eventually won. Around the same time, his faction reportedly split from the group led by Balraj Sidhu within SOPU, indicating internal divisions.

Meanwhile, police are continuing their investigation into Tuesday’s firing incident and are working to establish the exact sequence of events and motive behind the attack.

The last major firing incident on the PU campus was reported in April 2016, when five persons opened fire during a clash between SOI and PUSU near the Student Centre, leaving three injured, including a student leader.