First FIR at cyber crime police station: Ludhiana resident duped of 4.35 crore

The recently established cyber crime police station registered its first first-information report on Friday after a complaint by a city resident who was duped of ₹4.35 crore on the pretext of investment for quick profits. The accused were identified as Tanvi Sharma, Mander Pawar, Shivani S Qurin, Jyoti Sharma, Sharan Gupta, Bikram Patel and Anjali Sharma. (iStock)

The accused were identified as Tanvi Sharma, Mander Pawar, Shivani S Qurin, Jyoti Sharma, Sharan Gupta, Bikram Patel and Anjali Sharma.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

According to the victim, he was added to a WhatsApp group where the accused shared investment tips. He alleged that the accused lured the victim on the pretext of high profits and made him invest through them. The victim, Rashpal Singh of Model Town, had filed a police complaint on June 3. An FIR has been registered after an investigation.

Inspector Jatinder Singh, in-charge cyber crime police station, said that the victim said that he used to invest in the stock market. He was added to a WhatsApp group in which people shared investment tips. The accused made the victim invest in certain stocks. In the beginning, the accused got profits from small investments. Later, the accused made the victim invest big and kept telling him his shares were growing. The accused then disappeared.

The inspector added that the victim lost ₹4.35 crore. A case under sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused.