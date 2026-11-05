Five booked for burning PVC wires to extract copper in Jhajjar

Police have booked five people for allegedly burning electrical and PVC wires in agricultural fields in Mandauthi village near Bahadurgarh to extract copper, causing air pollution.

The seized material is estimated to be worth approximately ₹2 lakh. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the police, a team led by ASI Rajesh Kumar spotted wires and plastic material being burnt in the fields near the Mandauthi canal during night patrolling on the road towards Delhi-Rohtak on Tuesday night.

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During the operation, police seized 93 bundles of cut PVC wires, seven bundles of cut electrical wires and around 101 kg of material related to copper scrap. The seized material is estimated to be worth approximately ₹2 lakh.

The police said that the FIR was registered at Asauda police station around 7am on Wednesday against Mohammad Azam, Sanu alias Sonu, Shahzad Hasan, Shahrukh and Himanshu, a resident of Mandauthi village. The remaining four accused are residents of the Loni area of Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh.

A case has been registered under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and Sections 223(b) and 280 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Rajesh Kumar, investigation officer, said that police are probing the involvement of the accused and the possibility of a wider network engaged in burning electrical and PVC wires to recover copper.

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