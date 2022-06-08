Five bookies arrested from residential society in Mohali
The Mohali police arrested five cricket bookies during a drive against unverified tenants at Homeland Heights in Sector 70 on late Monday evening.
The suspects have been identified as Abimanyu, Pawandeep, Himanshu Mahajan, Tahir Mahajan, and Manik Bansal. The alleged mastermind Rubal Mahajan managed to escape. Police have recovered two laptops, 12 smartphones, eight keypad phones, and a suitcase phone-loading machine having a set-up of 20 mobile phones. Police also recovered two cars, a BMW and a Toyota Innova.
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sukhnaz Singh said that during a drive to check unverified tenants, the police team searched Homeland Heights housing society and during the checking of tower number 5, some suspicious persons were found in a flat. On probing thoroughly, police discovered they were involved in a cricket betting racket, he said.
Police also registered three FIRs against three flat owners under Section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) for not getting the police verification of the tenants. Notices were also issued to 200 owners who had rented their flats just a few days ago. They have to file a reply within 24 hours, failing which FIRs will be registered against them.
Around 100 policemen in support of five teams of anti-riot police conducted checks at 300 flats in Homeland Heights in Mohali.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
