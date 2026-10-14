Five drug trafficking, arms supply modules busted: 10 held with six pistols, 4kg heroin in Amritsar

The police on Tuesday busted five drug trafficking and illegal arms supply modules, arresting 10 people and recovering six pistols, 4.4 kg of heroin, 500 grams of opium, ₹12.90 lakh in drug money and one drone from the accused, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.

The six pistols recovered include one Glock 9MM and five .30-bore pistols along with 12 live cartridges. (HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Those arrested by Amritsar Commissionerate Police are Rajbir Singh, 23, Gaganpreet Singh alias Gagan, 31, and Sourav Singh alias Bahadur, 23, all from Amritsar, Vishal Singh alias Tibru, 22 and Rashpal Singh alias Babba, 44, both natives of Nurpur village in Lopoke, Veerpal Singh alias Billa, 19 of Mari Mehga village in Tarn Taran, Jagwinder Singh alias Kala, 19 of Ami Shah village in Tarn Taran, Sukhchain Singh alias Sukh, 20 of Khiala village, Jaskaran Singh alias Jassi, 22 of Kolowal village, and Yuvraj Singh alias Jaggu, 20 of Gosanbad village in Amritsar.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The six pistols recovered include one Glock 9MM and five .30-bore pistols along with 12 live cartridges. Police teams have also impounded two cars allegedly used to carry out criminal activities.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Sharing details, Amritsar commissioner of police Harmanbir Singh Gill said five separate cases had been registered at Maqboolpura, Cantonment and Chheharta police stations under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, Section 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 25 and 29 of the Bharatiya Vayuyaan Adhiniyam. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing details, Amritsar commissioner of police Harmanbir Singh Gill said five separate cases had been registered at Maqboolpura, Cantonment and Chheharta police stations under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, Section 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 25 and 29 of the Bharatiya Vayuyaan Adhiniyam. {{/usCountry}}

Read More