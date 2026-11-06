Five Hansi cops suspended after peddler ‘dies by suicide’ in custody

Rohtak Taking a note of dereliction of duty, Hansi superintendent of police (SP) Vinod Kumar has suspended five personnel of the Hansi CIA-1 team for alleged negligence in monitoring an accused who died by suicide while in their custody in a hotel in Odisha.

The team had gone to Odisha to arrest the main supplier in a commercial-quantity narcotics case registered in Hansi. (HT Photo for representation)

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The suspended officers included probationary sub-inspector (SI) Kapil Kumar, SI Sammat, exemptee head constables Jogender Singh and Arjun Singh, and constable Mukesh Kumar.

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According to information, a 22-year-old man from Odisha, who was taken on police remand by a Haryana Police team in connection with a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case, was found dead at a hotel in Malkangiri town on October 26.

The team had gone to Odisha to arrest the main supplier in a commercial-quantity narcotics case registered in Hansi. After completing the legal formalities and obtaining a transit remand, the officers took the accused to the hotel instead of a police station, citing the late hour and the distance of the nearest police station.

The accused later went to the bathroom and allegedly died by suicide. Police said the death occurred due to a lapse in surveillance. While confirming the action, the SP said that under the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the police were responsible for the security and proper monitoring of the accused after transit remand. Finding the team negligent in this duty, the five personnel have been suspended.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the police officials associated with the investigation on March 27, a team of the CIA-1 unit of Hansi police arrested four persons along with 63.7kg of ganja from their possession. During further investigation, the disclosure statements of arrested accused Manveer and Vinod revealed the name of the accused who allegedly died by suicide. Police said that he was a resident of Odisha, and was the alleged supplier of the contraband. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the police officials associated with the investigation on March 27, a team of the CIA-1 unit of Hansi police arrested four persons along with 63.7kg of ganja from their possession. During further investigation, the disclosure statements of arrested accused Manveer and Vinod revealed the name of the accused who allegedly died by suicide. Police said that he was a resident of Odisha, and was the alleged supplier of the contraband. {{/usCountry}}

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During further investigation, the disclosure statements of the arrested accused, Manveer and Vinod, revealed the name of another accused. Police stated that he was a resident of Odisha and the alleged supplier of the contraband. Based on the findings, a CIA-1 Hansi team was constituted. With the assistance of local police, the team conducted a raid in Odisha on October 25 and arrested the accused.

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