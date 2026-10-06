Five rob vedic centre owner of cash, gold at Madhopuri Chowk, Ludhiana

A 51-year-old man who runs a free cervical treatment vedic centre in Ludhiana was allegedly intercepted and assaulted by five men before they robbed him of cash, gold rings, mobile phones and other valuables at Madhopuri Chowk late Monday night.

According to Jain, the assailants first threatened him and then attacked him with a blunt weapon. (HT)

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The victim, Gagandeep Jain of Mahavir Jain Colony, said he was returning home on his scooter after finishing work at 10.15 pm. As he reached near Madhopuri Chowk, five men travelling on two motorcycles allegedly intercepted him on his way.

According to Jain, the assailants first threatened him and then attacked him with a blunt weapon. They allegedly snatched two gold rings that he was wearing, besides taking away his wallet and a bag containing ₹25,000 in cash, two mobile phones, a silver coin, driving licence, doctor’s licence and two debit cards.

Jain runs a free cervical treatment centre in Sarafa Bazaar. He said that after the accused fled with the valuables, he reached the nearby Division Number 3 police station and lodged a complaint.

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{{^usCountry}} Sub-inspector Kulbir Raj, the investigating officer, said police have registered a case under Sections 304 (snatching) and 3(5) (criminal act by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sub-inspector Kulbir Raj, the investigating officer, said police have registered a case under Sections 304 (snatching) and 3(5) (criminal act by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

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The officer said CCTV cameras installed around Madhopuri Chowk were being examined to identify the suspects and trace their movements.