Flights from Halwara airport likely to begin by mid-May, says MoS Ravneet Bittu

Two months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly constructed civil terminal at the Halwara airport, flight operations are expected to commence by mid-May, Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu said on Sunday. Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu said the project would enhance travel convenience and promote trade and economic growth in Punjab. (HT File)

Bittu announced that services on the Halwara-Delhi route are likely to begin between May 10 and May 15, with ticket bookings expected to open in April. The initial operations will be carried out using a 160-seater Airbus A320 aircraft, with two daily flights planned — one in the morning and another in the afternoon.

Describing the development as a major boost to regional connectivity, Bittu said the project would enhance travel convenience and promote trade and economic growth in Punjab. He also credited the Prime Minister’s vision for strengthening infrastructure in the state.

The civil terminal, designed initially for domestic operations, was inaugurated after facing multiple delays over the past eight years. At present, the facility has the capacity to handle around 150 passengers at a time and can accommodate one domestic flight at a given time under existing arrangements.

Officials said the first flight on the route is expected to be operated by Air India. Plans are also in place to expand the terminal into an international facility in the coming years as passenger traffic increases.

Credit war intensifies

A political tussle has erupted over credit for the long-awaited operationalisation of the Halwara airport, with Punjab cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora on Sunday asserting that recent statements by Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu are “misleading” and fail to reflect the actual sequence of developments.

Arora said he had already announced during a press briefing on March 26 that flight bookings from Halwara would begin in the coming week. “The same was reiterated three days later. Some opportunists are merely repeating what has already been brought into the public domain by me,” he said in an apparent swipe at Bittu.

Arora maintained that the progress towards making Halwara airport functional is the outcome of sustained and multi-level efforts led by him over several years. He said the initiative required continuous coordination with the ministry of civil aviation, Airports Authority of India (AAI), airline operators, and the Punjab government.

Tracing the project’s journey, Arora highlighted a series of interventions beginning in November 2022, when efforts were revived with the involvement of chief minister Bhagwant Mann. This was followed by the release of ₹50 crore in December 2022 to resume construction work.

Throughout 2023 and 2024, Arora said he actively pursued the matter with central authorities and airline companies, writing to the ministry of civil aviation, engaging with airline operators, and conducting on-ground reviews of construction progress. He also cited key approvals from civil aviation authorities and discussions with industry leaders that helped accelerate the process.

The airport received its code ‘HWR’ in February 2025, followed by final clearances, security audits, and coordination meetings with district and police officials in early 2026.

He added that the project’s completion underscores the importance of consistent follow-up and institutional coordination in executing large infrastructure initiatives, while reiterating that efforts are now focused on ensuring smooth commencement of flight operations.