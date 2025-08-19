Flood damage continues in Punjab’s Harike region

AMRITSAR : The water levels at Harike Headworks, located at the confluence of the Beas and Sutlej rivers, have been rising steadily in recent days due to the continuous release of water from the Pong Dam. This surge in water flow has caused widespread flooding in the Harike Hathaṛ region, resulting in significant damage to crops and farmland. The water levels at Harike Headworks, located at the confluence of the Beas and Sutlej rivers, have been rising steadily in recent days due to the continuous release of water from the Pong Dam. This surge in water flow has caused widespread flooding in the Harike Hathaṛ region, resulting in significant damage to crops and farmland.

However, in a slight relief, the water levels at Harike Headworks have begun to recede. The latest reports indicate that the upstream inflow has decreased from 1,12,000 cusecs to 95,000 cusecs, and the release of water downstream has been reduced to 73,000 cusecs.

Due to the release of water downstream from Harike Headworks, thousands of acres of crops in dozens of villages in the Harike Hathaṛ region, falling in Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts, have already been submerged, with water levels reaching up to 10 feet in the fields.

In Amritsar as well, there is no immediate threat of flood. Amritsar DC Sakshi Sawhney visited villages along the Ravi in the Ajnala to review the situation. She also inspected the dhussi embankment at Ghonewala, Chandigarh Post, Kamalpur, and Kot Rajada villages.

She said due to the rise in water levels of the Ujh River, the water flow in the Ravi has increased. As a result, the water level in Ajnala and Ramdas areas is higher than before, but since the water is receding further downstream, there is currently no flood threat.