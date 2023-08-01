3 snatchers held in Ludhiana, mobile phones recovered

The Focal Point police arrested three members of a gang involved in snatchings in the city. The police have recovered a sharp-edged weapon, mobile phones and an autorickshaw from their possession. The police have also seized a motorcycle used by the accused in the crime. Focal Point police arrested three members of a gang involved in snatchings in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Inderjit Singh, Manish Kumar and Ashwani Kumar, all residents of Mundian Khurd.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, SHO at Focal Point police station, said the police received a complaint from Bhupinder Singh of Guru Nanak Nagar, who said three motorcycle-borne miscreants intercepted him on his way in Phase 8 near Nichi Mangli and robbed him of his mobile phone before fleeing.

The SHO added that the police lodged an FIR against the accused and initiated investigation. The police have recovered the weapon, motorcycle used in the crime besides three mobile phones and an autorickshaw from their possession.

A case under Sections 379-B (2), 34 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against the accused at Focal Point police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON