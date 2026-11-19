Rail passengers travelling to and from Chandigarh will face disruptions during the winter fog season, with several trains cancelled on selected days between December 2026 and February 2027. Two other trains connecting New Delhi and Jalandhar City will operate only up to Ambala Cantonment.

The Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express (15904) will also be cancelled on specified Wednesdays and Sundays from December 6 to February 28. (HT File)

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According to the railway administration, the temporary changes have been introduced as a precaution against dense fog during winter.

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The Chandigarh-Amritsar train (14541) will remain cancelled daily from December 1 to February 28, while its return service, Amritsar-Chandigarh (14542), will be cancelled from December 2 to March 1.

Similarly, the Chandigarh-Firozpur train (14629) will remain cancelled daily from December 2 to March 1, while the Firozpur-Chandigarh service (14630) will be suspended from December 1 to February 28.

The Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express (15904) will also be cancelled on specified Wednesdays and Sundays from December 6 to February 28. Its return service, Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express (15903), will remain cancelled on specified Mondays and Fridays from December 4, 2026, to February 26, 2027.

Other affected services include the Kathgodam-Jammu Tawi, Jammu Tawi-Kathgodam, Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Jammu Tawi, Jammu Tawi-Yog Nagari Rishikesh, Katra-Kalka and Kalka-Katra trains. Several services connecting Amritsar with Nangal Dam, Lalkuan and Purnia Court will also remain cancelled on specified dates.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the New Delhi-Jalandhar City train (14681) will terminate at Ambala Cantonment instead of Jalandhar City from December 1 to February 28. Its return service (14682) will originate from Ambala Cantonment instead of Jalandhar City from December 2 to March 1. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the New Delhi-Jalandhar City train (14681) will terminate at Ambala Cantonment instead of Jalandhar City from December 1 to February 28. Its return service (14682) will originate from Ambala Cantonment instead of Jalandhar City from December 2 to March 1. {{/usCountry}}

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Two North Central Railway trains, Agra Fort-Hoshiarpur (11905) and Hoshiarpur-Agra Fort (11906), will also remain cancelled on specified days during the period.

The railway administration has advised passengers to check train schedules before travelling through the RailOne app, the official railway website or helpline 139.