Following the path shown by Maharishi Valmiki: Punjab CM Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the state government is following the path and high ideals shown by Maharishi Valmiki to carve out an egalitarian society. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann paying obeisance on the occasion of Bhagwan Valmiki Jayanti in Amritsar on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Addressing the gathering after paying obeisance at Bhagwan Sri Valmiki Tirath Sthal (Ram Tirath) Amritsar, the CM reiterated that Maharishi Valmiki was the “Pitaamah” of Sanskrit language and first poet or the ‘Adi Kavi’ of the world who by his immortal and masterpiece composition the “Ramayana” propagated the message of victory of good over evil.

The CM said that every possible step will be taken for further beautification of this place so as to perpetuate the life and philosophy of Maharishi Valmiki. He said that there is no dearth of funds for the holistic development of this blessed land and no stone will be left unturned for it.

Reiterating the firm commitment of the state government to eliminate word contractual from government service, the CM said that the state government is already mulling a policy to regularise the services of sanitary workers.