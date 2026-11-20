The killing of Mohammad Lateef Bhat on Wednesday has dealt a major blow to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Kashmir, leaving the outfit without any surviving local militant or commander in the Valley, security officials said.

Active in Jammu and Kashmir for the past three decades, the LeT has carried out high-profile strikes, including suicide bombings. (HT File)

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Bhat took command of LeT’s south Kashmir operations following Zakir Ganie’s killing in July. Ganie, who joined the outfit in 2023 and subsequently recruited Bhat, had been moving across Anantnag, Kulgam, and Shopian districts to induct more local youths before his death.

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Active in Jammu and Kashmir for the past three decades, the LeT has carried out high-profile strikes, including suicide bombings. However, police records indicate this is the first time the group is operating without a local cadre.

“I think this is the first time there is no active local LeT commander or cadre present in the Valley, according to police records. Mohammad Lateef Bhat was the last active LeT commander on record who was killed yesterday,” a senior police officer privy to the details said.

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Inspector general of police (IGP), Kashmir, Sujit Kumar said while the exact number of militants remains fluid due to their transient nature, Bhat had been a primary target.

On November 5, Kumar had said that Bhat was the lone local commander orchestrating attacks in south Kashmir. “There is one local terrorist and he has orchestrated attacks in Anantnag and Kulgam, supported by a few foreign terrorists also. There are a few footprints, but there can’t be a certain number because it is a transit phase. Today they are at one point, next they are at another. So we are tracing them, and any fixed figure will be an exaggeration,” he had said.

Security forces had been pursuing Bhat for six months after linking him to nearly all attacks in the Valley this year. Echoing the police assessment, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said at a passing-out parade in Udhampur that only a handful of foreign terrorists remain and the Union Territory will soon be terror-free.

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Recruitment dry-up

Over the past six years, security agencies have focused on dismantling the LeT and its offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF), neutralising every militant who joined their ranks during this period. The only two locals who had joined the group in the last two years were killed this week.

“LeT is now finding it difficult to recruit local youths due to sustained pressure on militancy, which is a big success for security agencies,” said a senior police officer with extensive counter-insurgency experience across J&K.

Another officer tracking the outfit said that the LeT’s footprint has shrunk from multiple active modules to a minuscule presence. “From a security standpoint, it is a major success. Now forces need to remain alert and watch for any fresh recruitment or new foreign infiltrators entering the Valley,” he said.

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Major LeT/TRF attacks in J&K (2014–25)

While incidents attributed to LeT and TRF have declined over the past decade, the outfits have executed several major attacks:

April 22, 2025: Terrorists attacked the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, south Kashmir, killing 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and a local pony rider. Security forces killed three LeT militants linked to the attack in Srinagar’s Dachigam forests in July.

October 2024: TRF militants opened fire at a tunnel construction site for the Srinagar-Leh highway in Ganderbal district, killing seven people, including a local doctor and six non-local workers.

June 9, 2024: TRF terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori shrine to Katra in Reasi, leaving nine dead and 42 injured.

September 2023: Army officers Col Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonack (19 RR), along with J&K Police DSP Humayun Muzamil Bhat, were killed during a gunfight in Kokernag, Anantnag. Two militants were later neutralised; TRF claimed responsibility.

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October 11, 2021: Five army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were killed in an encounter during an anti-insurgency operation near Dera Ki Gali in Poonch district, an attack blamed on LeT.

March 2021: Two CRPF personnel were killed and two injured in an LeT attack at Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar.

October 29, 2020: Suspected TRF militants shot dead three BJP workers—Fida Hussain Itoo, Umer Rashid Beigh, and Umer Hajam—in Kulgam district.

February 20, 2016: LeT militants attacked a CRPF convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Pampore and barricaded themselves inside a government building. The 48-hour gunfight left three soldiers, two CRPF personnel, one civilian, and three militants dead.

August 5, 2015: Two LeT militants ambushed a BSF convoy in Udhampur, killing two jawans. One attacker was killed, while Pakistani national Mohammad Naved was captured alive by villagers.

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November 27–28, 2014: A day-long encounter in Kathaar village along the international border in Jammu’s Arnia sector left 10 dead, including four civilians, three soldiers, and three suspected LeT militants.