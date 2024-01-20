Forest scam case: Sadhu Singh Dharamsot’s police remand extended

Former Punjab cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot’s police remand was extended by two days in the forest scam on Friday. Former Punjab cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot’s police remand was extended by two days in the forest scam on Friday. (HT File)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had produced him before the ED court after his three-day remand had ended.

Seeking an extension of his remand, the ED had argued in the court that they had taken him to the Jalandhar unit for questioning, but he was repeatedly changing his statements.

It was further stated that during the investigation period from March 1, 2016, to March 31, 2022, the income of the former minister and his family was ₹2.37 crore, while the expenditure was ₹8.76 crore. This expenditure was more than the income by ₹6.39 crore. Inquiry regarding this is still pending. After hearing the arguments, the court sent Dharamsot on two-day police remand.