The Chandigarh Congress on Friday released its first list of 30 candidates for the upcoming municipal corporation (MC) elections, fielding five of its 10 sitting councillors, including three who defected from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), along with some old timers and fresh faces.

The Chandigarh Congress on Friday released its first list of 30 candidates for the upcoming municipal corporation (MC) elections, fielding five of its 10 sitting councillors (HT File) more less

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Former AAP leaders and workers account for nearly a third – 8 out of 30 Congress nominees. AAP defectors who have made the cut include sitting councillors Prem Lata, Taruna Mehta and Ram Chander Yadav. The other two sitting councillors are the grand old party’s Gurpreet Singh Gabi and Sachin Galav.

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While Gabi, Prem Lata and Mehta will be contesting from the same wards – 34, 23 and 18 respectively, the wards of Yadav and Galav have been changed. Yadav, who won the 2021 elections from ward 15, will now contest from ward 31 as his previous ward is now reserved for SC.

Galav’s ward has been reserved for women so he has been given a ticket from ward 13 where he will face current BJP mayor Saurabh Joshi. Galav, along with ward 12’s Ranjot Singh, are among the party’s youngest faces.

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{{^usCountry}} The party has also given ticket to sitting councillor Damanpreet Singh’s wife Monica Nagpal from ward 17, which is now reserved for women. Damanpreet had also defected from the AAP during the current term. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The party has also given ticket to sitting councillor Damanpreet Singh’s wife Monica Nagpal from ward 17, which is now reserved for women. Damanpreet had also defected from the AAP during the current term. {{/usCountry}}

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Former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) councillor Jannat Jahan who served as councillor in the 2011 term and switched to the Congress in 2019 has been given the ticket from ward 8 (Mauli Jagran, Raipur Kalan and Raipur Khurd). She also unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Chandigarh. Kamlesh Banarsi Das, two-time mayor who first won MC polls in 1996, has been fielded for the sixth time by the Congress. She has been a councillor thrice and lost the polls twice, including the previous MC polls.

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Among former AAP workers who have secured the ticket are Sangeeta Kagda, wife of Rinku Kagda, both of whom had recently joined the party, Rajandeep Kaur (ward 21), Kuldeep Kuki (ward 14) and JJ Singh (ward 35). Sangeeta had joined Congress only on November 28 this year.

Kin, friends of senior party functionaries also find place

From ward 2 (Sectors 1 to 10), the party has named Amandeep Kaur Nijjer, wife of Congress leader Narender Singh Nandi. Nandi has been the political advisor and a close friend of Chandigarh Congress chief HS Lucky, who, according to those in the know of the matter, is reported to have recommended the name as the ward is reserved for women. Congress district president Manimajra, Surjit Singh Dhillon, will be contesting from ward 6. Similarly, district women president Nandita Hooda will be contesting from ward 13, a general seat. Former Youth Congress president Luv Kumar has been given the ticket from ward 13.

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Retd CHB junior engineer also in list

The Congress has fielded Dalwinder Saini, a retired junior engineer of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) from ward 27. Saini will face BJP’s Gurbax Rawat, who won from the same ward thrice on Congress ticket before defecting to BJP. Saini has been a staunch supporter of Gurbax and will now face her.