Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / People dissatisfied with Khattar govt: Hooda

People dissatisfied with Khattar govt: Hooda

ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh
Apr 29, 2023 11:48 PM IST

In a statement, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and the leader of Opposition said that farmers, labourers, employees, traders, elders, and youth were unsatisfied with the present government

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said that all major sections of the society, including farmers, labourers, employees, traders, elders, and youth “were dissatisfied with the BJP-led Manohar Lal Khattar government. “There is almost a year left for the election. But there has been an exodus from the BJP-JJP. Till now, more than 50 leaders have left the ruling alliance and joined the Congress,” the leader said. “Due to lack of government procurement in the mandis, the farmers’ mustard was sold way below the MSP. Also, payment of farmers is getting delayed,” he added.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said more than 50 leaders have left the ruling alliance and joined the Congress. (HT file photo)
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said more than 50 leaders have left the ruling alliance and joined the Congress. (HT file photo)

Vij seeks co-operation from Australia

Chandigarh Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Saturday said the state government is exploring the possibility of mutual co-operation with Australian government in health, transport and education sectors. As per a statement, the health minister met Australian minister for city services and transport, Christopher James Steel in Canberra on Friday. “The Australian minister expressed his desire to cooperate with Haryana in these sectors. Vij also invited Steel to come to Haryana, which was accepted by him,’’ the statement said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
government procurement transport payment msp election bhupinder singh hooda society farmers congress health chief minister australia haryana education + 12 more
government procurement transport payment msp election bhupinder singh hooda society farmers congress health chief minister australia haryana education + 11 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out