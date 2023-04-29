People dissatisfied with Khattar govt: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said that all major sections of the society, including farmers, labourers, employees, traders, elders, and youth “were dissatisfied with the BJP-led Manohar Lal Khattar government. “There is almost a year left for the election. But there has been an exodus from the BJP-JJP. Till now, more than 50 leaders have left the ruling alliance and joined the Congress,” the leader said. “Due to lack of government procurement in the mandis, the farmers’ mustard was sold way below the MSP. Also, payment of farmers is getting delayed,” he added. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said more than 50 leaders have left the ruling alliance and joined the Congress. (HT file photo)

Vij seeks co-operation from Australia

Chandigarh Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Saturday said the state government is exploring the possibility of mutual co-operation with Australian government in health, transport and education sectors. As per a statement, the health minister met Australian minister for city services and transport, Christopher James Steel in Canberra on Friday. “The Australian minister expressed his desire to cooperate with Haryana in these sectors. Vij also invited Steel to come to Haryana, which was accepted by him,’’ the statement said.