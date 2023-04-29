People dissatisfied with Khattar govt: Hooda
In a statement, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and the leader of Opposition said that farmers, labourers, employees, traders, elders, and youth were unsatisfied with the present government
Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said that all major sections of the society, including farmers, labourers, employees, traders, elders, and youth “were dissatisfied with the BJP-led Manohar Lal Khattar government. “There is almost a year left for the election. But there has been an exodus from the BJP-JJP. Till now, more than 50 leaders have left the ruling alliance and joined the Congress,” the leader said. “Due to lack of government procurement in the mandis, the farmers’ mustard was sold way below the MSP. Also, payment of farmers is getting delayed,” he added.
