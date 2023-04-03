Don’t leave families for labour jobs, will provide employment, Hooda tells foreign aspirants

Highlighting the state of unemployment in Haryana, leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday appealed to youth to not leave their homes for odd labour jobs in foreign countries and promised that if his party is elected to power, it will provide them jobs. Congress leaders including leader of opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Hooda during the ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ and ‘Jai Bharat Satyagraha’ programme at Jagadhari’s grain market in Yamunanagar. (HT Photo)

Speaking at the ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ and ‘Jai Bharat Satyagraha’ programme organised by the Congress at Jagadhari’s grain market in Yamunanagar, Hooda said under the Khattar regime, the state has climbed to the top in the country in unemployment, crime, and inflation.

Speaking to youths, he said, “You should stay back. They (BJP-JJP) are going and as soon as the Congress government comes to power, we will provide permanent employment to youth in Haryana itself and give lakhs of government jobs.”

He further said there has been a “cut of 1.82 lakh permanent jobs” and through Haryana Koshal Rozgar Nigam, the government “is acting like a contractor rather than ending contract system, as promised.”

The former CM also claimed that Haryana is among few of states, where debt is more than the actual budget.

“The state’s budget is ₹1.83 lakh crore and they’ve accepted the fact that the debt is more than that at ₹2.85 lakh crore. But let me tell you that it’s more than ₹4 lakh crore and I’ve data to corroborate the same. I will disclose details at my press conference in Chandigarh on Monday,” Hooda said.

Several members of the local industries, employees union and other rights bodies also met Hooda. Yamunanagar is popular for its plywood and metal, while sugarcane and popular trees are largely grown in the belt apart from other traditional crops.

“Due to government policies, industries are shifting. Many metal industries have shifted to Moradabad and Yamunanagar has lost the charm,” Hooda told the gathering.

Simultaneous elections in state: Deepender

The Congress’ rally was attended by a two dozen party MLAs, 50 former ministers and scores of its leaders and workers.

During his address, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda claimed the state elections will be held simultaneously with the General elections in May next year.

“It was clear when Union home minister Amit Shah came to the state twice. First in Gohana, when due to low turnout, their rally was cancelled and another later. Before leaving, he had told the party leadership to get ready for elections with Lok Sabha. Shah had sensed that the BJP is losing grip over the state,” the lawmaker said.