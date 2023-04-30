Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jalandhar bypoll: Ex-MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains extends support to BJP

Jalandhar bypoll: Ex-MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains extends support to BJP

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Apr 30, 2023 10:15 PM IST

Both former MLAs Bains and his brother Balwinder Singh Bains have been in contact with senior leaders of the BJP regarding their pact for the byelection

Lok Insaaf Party chief and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains has announced support to the Bharatiya Janta Party and its candidate Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal in the upcoming Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll scheduled on May 10.

Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains (HT File Photo)

Both former MLAs Bains and his brother Balwinder Singh Bains have been in contact with senior leaders of the BJP regarding their pact for the byelection.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken many pro-Sikh decisions such as the decision on the Kartarpur corridor, exemption of GST on langars and to observe Bal Divas to mark the martyrdom day of younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh,” said Bains.

Senior leaders of the BJP, including union minister Som Prakash and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, were also present on the occasion.

Bains had surrendered before a Ludhiana court on the directions of the Supreme Court on July 22 last year, in an alleged sexual assault case registered on the complaint of a woman, who alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Bains and one of his associates.

The case was registered under Sections 376, 354, 354A, 506, 120-B, 376-2(N) and 201 of the IPC.

However, he was granted bail on January 25 this year.

