A special PMLA court on Monday sent Pathankot’s former additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Kuldeep Singh and Nipun Mahajan, who was allegedly associated with stone-crushing and mining operations, to judicial custody in a money-laundering case linked to illegal mining and the alleged transfer of 91.75 acres of panchayat land near the international border in Pathankot district.

PMLA probe linked to illegal mining. (HT)

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Both accused were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) directorate on November 11 and were in agency’s custody till November 16. They were produced in the PMLA court after their custody period ended on Monday.

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The money laundering investigation stems from a first information report (FIR) registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on August 9, 2023, against retired ADC Kuldeep Singh and eight others. The accused were booked for allegedly facilitating the illegal transfer of village common land to private beneficiaries.

The ED stated that Kuldeep held additional charge as ADC (rural development), Pathankot, from February 24 to February 28, 2023. In its official statement, the agency alleged that Punjab cabinet minister Lal Chand Kataruchak had recommended his appointment through a DO letter dated February 23, 2023, addressed to the then rural development and panchayats minister.

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{{^usCountry}} The agency alleged that a request for expediting the transfer of shamlat land was conveyed to Kuldeep through an intermediary. He subsequently passed an order in favour of private claimants on February 27, just a day before his retirement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agency alleged that a request for expediting the transfer of shamlat land was conveyed to Kuldeep through an intermediary. He subsequently passed an order in favour of private claimants on February 27, just a day before his retirement. {{/usCountry}}

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During searches conducted at 16 premises linked to the case on July 16, the ED recovered ₹1.75 crore in cash from Mahajan’s premises. The agency also froze 31 bank accounts linked to him and associated persons, containing a combined balance of ₹91.34 lakh.

The ED also cited findings from drone and bathymetric surveys conducted by a team from IIT Ropar related to illegal excavation.