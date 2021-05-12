Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Former Punjab minister Inderjit Singh Zira passes away
Former Punjab minister Inderjit Singh Zira, who died after a prolonged illness in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT file photo)
Former Punjab minister Inderjit Singh Zira, who died after a prolonged illness in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT file photo)
Former Punjab minister Inderjit Singh Zira passes away

The 63-year-old leader died after a prolonged illness in Chandigarh on Wednesday; cremation at native village in Ferozepur
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 11:50 AM IST

Former Punjab minister Inderjit Singh Zira, 63, died after a prolonged illness in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

His son, Kulbir Singh Zira, who is the Congress MLA from Zira constituency in Ferozepur district, shared the news of Inderjit Singh’s death on social media.

He said the last rites would be held at their native village of Basti Butewali in Ferozepur district at 3pm on Wednesday.

An aide of late Akali stalwart Gurcharan Singh Tohra, Inderjit Singh Zira was elected from the Zira assembly constituency in 1992 and 1997. He served as health and jails minister in the Shiromani Akali Dal government. Later, he joined the Congress.

