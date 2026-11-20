A former sarpanch and his nephew were allegedly threatened with gunfire by five men who fired three to four shots into the air while intercepting their SUV on the Gudana-Dhirpur link road on Sunday. Sohana police registered a case against the five accused on Wednesday.

According to his complaint, a Hyundai Venue bearing number PB-65-BH-1360 passed close to their vehicle on the link road. (HT File)

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The complainant, Deep Chand, 53, a former sarpanch and former Block Samiti member of Gobindgarh village, told police that he and his nephew, Sohan Lal, were returning home from a wedding function around 11pm in their Mahindra Scorpio bearing number PB65-BQ-3527.

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According to his complaint, a Hyundai Venue bearing number PB-65-BH-1360 passed close to their vehicle on the link road. Gurpreet Puri alias Boota, a resident of Gobindgarh, was driving the Venue, while Sanjeev Puri alias Bunty, Lovely Bharti, Gurmeet Bharti and Gursewak alias Kura were also travelling in it.

Chand alleged that Sanjeev Puri and Gursewak got out of the vehicle and fired three to four shots into the air with a pistol or revolver to intimidate them. The other occupants allegedly abused the two men and threatened them.

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{{^usCountry}} Fearing for their safety, Chand turned his SUV towards Dhirpur. He told police that he tried calling the emergency helpline 112 several times, but the calls did not connect. He reached home and informed his family about the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fearing for their safety, Chand turned his SUV towards Dhirpur. He told police that he tried calling the emergency helpline 112 several times, but the calls did not connect. He reached home and informed his family about the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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The complainant said village elders attempted to broker a compromise between the parties on Monday, but the talks failed. He subsequently approached Sohana police station with his nephew on Wednesday to lodge a complaint.

Police booked Gurpreet Puri alias Boota and Sanjeev Puri alias Bunty, both sons of Rajinder Puri; Lovely Bharti, son of Gurmeet Bharti; Gurmeet Bharti, son of Ajmer Bharti; and Gursewak alias Kura, son of Bhinder Singh. The first four accused are residents of Gobindgarh village, while Gursewak belongs to Gudana village.

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