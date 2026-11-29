Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had asked the commission on re-organisation of administrative units to formulate SoP for the re-organisation of administrative units, keeping in view the demography and other geographical factors of the state.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu along with cabinet ministers presided over the review meeting of robotic surgery programme in Shimla on Saturday. (Deepak Sansta) more less

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The directions were issued by the CM on Saturday while presiding over a meeting with the commission constituted on the re-organisation of administrative units in the state.

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In October this year, the state government constituted a four-member commission headed by retired high court judge Dharam Chand Chaudhary. Headquartered in Shimla, the commission has been given six months to evaluate proposals for creating, merging, and bifurcating administrative units, including districts, sub-divisions, tehsils, sub-tehsils, and development blocks. Approved by the cabinet in May, the decision reopens a politically sensitive issue as the state prepares for assembly elections in December 2027. This marked the first major administrative reorganisation exercise in the state in 54 years. The last reorganisation occurred on September 1, 1972, when three new districts were carved out of Kangra, increasing the total from nine to 12.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister in a meeting held on Saturday discussed various issues pertaining to the functioning of the commission and also asked the commission to seek suggestions from the public and district administration on the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister in a meeting held on Saturday discussed various issues pertaining to the functioning of the commission and also asked the commission to seek suggestions from the public and district administration on the issue. {{/usCountry}}

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Sukhu directed the General Administration Department to provide necessary support to the Commission for its smooth functioning.

Chairman of the Commission Justice Dharam Chand Chaudhary, Members Vishal Panwar and Rajesh Sharma, Special Secretary GAD Harbans Singh Brascon, Director Land Records and Consolidation of Holdings Torul S Raveesh were present in the meeting.

Already three ministers, public works minister Vikramaditya Singh, MLA Raghubir Singh Bali and agriculture minister Chander Kumar, have opposed the move.

Perform robotic surgery 7 days a week: CM

The CM has directed to perform robotic surgery seven days a week while lauding the efforts of the doctors to conduct fastest robotic surgeries in the state by achieving more than 1,100 surgeries in a short span of just 15 months.

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Sukhu on Saturday presided over a review meeting of the robotic surgery programme in Shimla. He said that complex surgeries such as colon surgery, prostate cancer surgery, kidney transplant etc. were performed with the help of robots. He congratulated the doctors for this feat and said that they learned the new advanced technology quickly and delivered remarkable results.