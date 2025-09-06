Four hurt as electric bus overturns in Chandigarh

Four passengers sustained minor injuries and 11 others had a close shave when an electric bus of the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) overturned near the Sector 17 bus stand on Friday morning. The injured were given first-aid at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. Electric bus overturned outside Parade Ground Road at Sector 17 in Chandigarh on Friday morning. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Following the incident, the transport department dismissed the services of the bus driver, Sultan Singh.

As per information, the incident took place around 10.15 am when the bus was headed to Sector 17 from Manimajra.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus was being driven at high speed and while negotiating a turn near the bus stand, one of the front tyres ascended onto the raised pavement, causing the vehicle to lose balance and topple. The front windshield was left completely shattered due to the impact. “There was a loud crash when the bus toppled and suddenly there was panic all around. Fortunately, the injuries were not severe,” said a bystander who also helped pull out the trapped passengers from the bus.

While eyewitnesses alleged the bus was in speed – this was established in the preliminary probe too after the review of closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage – the driver, claimed that the mishap was caused by a mechanical fault. He told officials that the brakes had failed and the bus suddenly accelerated on its own.

Police have written to the CTU for a detailed technical analysis of the bus. The report will include an examination of the vehicle’s braking system, steering, suspension, and overall roadworthiness at the time of the mishap. Officials said the audit will help ascertain whether the accident was purely a result of driver’s negligence and speeding or if a mechanical failure contributed to the loss of control.

The findings will help decide the nature of action against the driver and guide the transport department in taking corrective safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Police officials said that no FIR has been registered as of now, as no passenger has lodged a complaint.

Electric buses in Chandigarh are operated under the kilometre scheme. The buses belong to Volvo-Eicher, with drivers provided by the company, while conductors are from CTU. Transport Director Praduman Singh confirmed that passengers had suffered only minor injuries and strict action was being taken. “The department will also impose a fine on the company. Passenger safety is our top priority,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Dharminder Singh Rahi, chief patron of the CTU Workers’ Union, defended the driver, saying the accident occurred while he was trying to save something and negotiating the turn. “There is no mechanical fault in the buses,” he added.