Four-time Rampur MLA, state finance panel chief Nand Lal passes away at 72

Shimla: Four-time Rampur legislator and chairman of the seventh Himachal Pradesh State Finance Commission, Nand Lal, passed away at Chamiyana Hospital in Shimla around 5am on Tuesday following a prolonged illness. He was 72.

Four-time Rampur Congress legislator Nand Lal passed away at Chamiyana Hospital in Shimla on Tuesday. (HT file photo)

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He is survived by his wife, Satya Devi, a son, a daughter-in-law, and a grandson.

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Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief, terming Nand Lal’s public service and contributions to the region an enduring legacy.

His mortal remains were brought to the state Congress headquarters at Rajiv Bhawan in Shimla, where party leaders, workers, and ITBP officials paid their last respects. The mortal remains were subsequently taken to Rampur, with a tribute meeting scheduled at Bithal (Bhera Khad) before proceeding to the Rampur Circuit House. The body will reach his ancestral village, Devthi, on Tuesday evening. The cremation will take place at Devthi on Wednesday.

Following his passing, the state government postponed the International Lavi Fair scheduled for November 3 and 4. Rampur’s sub-divisional magistrate said Nand Lal’s death is an irreparable loss to the entire state.

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Born on April 16, 1954, in Devthi village of Rampur Bushahr, Nand Lal earned his postgraduate degree in political science from Himachal Pradesh University. He began his career with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), serving as a commando and twice commanding ITBP battalions in terrorism-affected regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

In 1985, he joined the elite Special Protection Group (SPG), where he remained until 1997. During his tenure, he handled security arrangements for high-profile national and international events—including the 1982 Asian Games, the 1983 Non-Aligned Movement summit, and the 1984 Commonwealth conference. Entrusted with protecting Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, his long association earned him the moniker “Sonia’s sentinel”.

After taking voluntary retirement from security service in 2007, Nand Lal entered electoral politics on a Congress ticket. He represented Rampur Bushahr for four consecutive terms after victories in 2007, 2012, 2017, and 2022, defeating BJP candidate Kaul Singh Negi in his final election.

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Over his 15-year legislative career, he served as chief parliamentary secretary from 2013-17, chaired the assembly’s privileges committee, and sat on the welfare and rural planning committees. In March 2024, the governor appointed him chairman of the seventh Himachal Pradesh State Finance Commission to evaluate the financial positioning of panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies.