Free basketball training: Golden opportunity for underprivileged students

With an aim to increase participation of underprivileged kids in organised sports, Ludhiana Care Ladies Society has initiated free basketball coaching for over 70 students at Chattar Singh Memorial Park in Jammu Colony. Girls from various government schools practising basketball at Chattar Singh Memorial Park in Ludhiana. (HT)

These students belong to various government schools of the district and are gathered at the park, before and after their school timings, where they are trained by two state level basketball coaches. Majority of these students are girls coming from humble backgrounds to fulfil their aspirations, crossing the hurdles of gender and community. The girls’ team trained here won an U-17 zonal basketball tournament at DAV Public School, in August last year.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Kitty Bakshi and Sangeeta Gupta, founders of the society informed that the basketball court was built in the park around three years back. They said, “Our main motive is to increase the participation of students in organised sports and provide them with a valuable learning ground, and encourage girls to take up these games. We approached the principals of all the government schools in the district, to send their students to the court and we are amazed by the response, especially among the girl students.”

Rachna Malhotra, coach of the U-17 girls team, remarked, “I have witnessed a tremendous increase in the number of female players since I joined them as a coach about a year ago. Initially, there were only about 10 girls and now, the number has crossed 40.”

Ludhiana Care Ladies Society has 85 members at present, who contribute out of their own pocket to take initiatives for the welfare of the city and its residents for the past 10 years now. They also provide free coaching classes for the underprivileged children, from Classes 3 to 10.

Muskaan and Shivani, two sisters and students of Class 9, were introduced to the game for the very first time by the society. Sharing her experience so far, Muskaan said, “Playing basketball felt like an unfulfilled dream because we could not afford formal training for the game. My father is an ironer and he somehow manages to pay for our education but our financial condition did not allow us to take up any extra-curricular activity. We are grateful to the members of the society for providing this opportunity to many girls like us.”

Aasha Kumari and Sonakshi, travel all the way from Jawaddi on foot every day, demonstrating passion and enthusiasm. Aasha, whose father is a mechanic and mother a househelp, never missed a day since she joined the team and aspires to become a basketball player. Palak Bala, a student of Government Senior Secondary School, Model Town, thanked the members of the society and said that playing the game at state and national level will help her secure a seat in a reputed college and will certainly help her get a job so that she can lend a helping hand to her father, who is a waiter at parties and functions.