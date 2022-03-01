Fresh landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

The 270-km long Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic following landslides near Samroli in Udhampur in the wee hours of Monday, officials said.

The J&K traffic police in an advisory have requested people not to travel on the highway till the clearance work is complete.

SSP Traffic (national highway) Shabir Malik, said, “A huge landslide which requires which needs more than a day for clearance occurred near Dewal bridge in Samroli area of Udhampur at 2.30am on Monday. Nearly 300 Jammu bound LMVs, which reached this location quite late because of another landslide at Magerkote in Ramban district and subsequent congestion, have been left stranded.” He added that NHAI has pressed into service it’s men and machinery to clear the debris at Dewal.

Malik said, “NHAI has sought two days for clearance, but we have requested them to restore it partially for one-way traffic in a day, so that essential work of the public do not suffer. No fresh traffic was allowed either from Jammu or Srinagar this morning,” he said, adding that over 300 Jammu-bound trucks and some passenger vehicles were left stranded due to the closure of the highway.

The blocking of the highway also forced suspension of traffic on the Jammu-Kishtwar-Doda national highway which passes through Samroli as well, the officials said.

Hundreds of passenger vehicles, which left for Srinagar and Chenab valley region including Doda and Kishtwar this morning, were stopped at several places including Nagrota bypass and Narwal here. The highway was only cleared for traffic on Sunday after a day-long closure owing to fresh snowfall in Qazigund-Banihal sector and multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains in Ramban.

Malik said, “On Tuesday, movement of all type of vehicles shall remain suspended on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.” Likewise, vehicular movement from Jammu to Chenani, Patnitop, Doda, Ramban, Gool, Banihal, Srinagar and vice-versa shall also remain suspended.

123 people airlifted from J&K, Ladakh

The Indian Air Force on Monday airlifted a total of 123 passengers stranded at various places in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh owing to the closure of 434-km Srinagar-Leh National Highway owing to heavy snowfall, an official said.

An aircraft transported 44 stranded people from Jammu to Kargil and 15 from Kargil to Jammu, chief coordinator Aamir Ali of the IAF’s Courier Service said. Similarly, 38 passengers stranded in Srinagar were flown to Kargil and 26 from Kargil to Srinagar, Ali said.