Fresh political slugfest erupts between top NC leaders

A fresh political slugfest has been erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir with two top political leaders of National Conference being at loggerheads. On Thursday, health minister Sakina Itoo took a dig on Mehdi and said he also had won elections on party ticket so what is he doing. (File)

Of late, Ruhullah Mehdi has questioned NC government on several issues especially on the reservation issue for open merit students which hasn’t gone down well within the party leadership. Mehdi has also been holding programmes without taking the party leadership on board. Few days ago, Mehdi visited Shopian and held a programme along with Independent legislator Shabir Kullay where both the leaders questioned the functioning of the ruling government and accused the NC leadership of forgetting the promises which they had made to people during elections.

On Thursday, health minister Sakina Itoo took a dig on Mehdi and said he also had won elections on party ticket so what is he doing. “He (Ruhullah) was sent to Parliament so that he should speak and highlight issues there,” Itoo told reporters.

This, however, hasn’t gone down well with Mehdi, who, without naming Itoo said that the leader has bent back in obedience.

“This office understands that those who have bent their back in obedience can’t look up to see the work of those fighting oppression. Since their servility may not allow them to follow Parliament or read official communications, we will gladly courier a compilation of speeches, interventions and updates to their desks,” posted office of Aga Ruhullah on X and listed the works or issues raised by MP Srinagar in the parliament, further saying that all of this is available for public viewing on Lok Sabha TV and through RTI. “And as for the unsolicited advice to ‘to talk’ - your obedience to oppressor may have earned you comfort, but it left us Kashmiris alone in the far harder task of challenging that very power,” the office of MP Srinagar said.