The body of a 20-year-old budding footballer was found at the cremation ground in Latala village, under Jodhan police station, late on Wednesday night, a day after he went missing. The police on Thursday arrested the deceased’s friend, Gurkirat Singh Ravi, who reportedly confessed during preliminary questioning of killing Karanveer Singh, alias Gopi, on suspicion that he was stalking his sister.

The accused in police custody on Thursday. (HT)

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The police said they were questioning the accused to establish the sequence of events and verify the circumstances surrounding the murder and a probe was on.

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Meanwhile, Karanveer’s family suspects personal animosity behind the killing. In his statement to the police, his father, Balwinder Singh, expressed suspicion that Gurkirat believed Karanveer used to stalk his sister. The family also suspected that some acquaintances may have been jealous of Karanveer’s growing recognition as a footballer and could have targeted him over his sporting achievements.

According to the victim’s father, Karanveer left home around 7 pm on Tuesday on his scooter to buy groceries but did not return. Worried over his prolonged absence, his mother and elder brother, Ramanpreet Singh, began searching for him. They approached Gurkirat, a resident of the same village, at whose house Karanveer used to visit and he too joined the family in the search. The search eventually led the family to the village cremation ground, where Karanveer’s scooter was found parked near the village park and his body lying beside it.

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{{^usCountry}} “A white plastic sack was stuffed in his mouth and his body bore injury marks. Also, a wooden stick was found near the spot. Gurkirat subsequently took Karanveer in his vehicle to a private hospital in Ahmedgarh, where doctors declared him dead,” Balwinder said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A white plastic sack was stuffed in his mouth and his body bore injury marks. Also, a wooden stick was found near the spot. Gurkirat subsequently took Karanveer in his vehicle to a private hospital in Ahmedgarh, where doctors declared him dead,” Balwinder said. {{/usCountry}}

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Karanveer was a budding footballer who played at the village level, and his performances had earned him recognition in the area.

Acting on Balwinder Singh’s complaint, police have registered an FIR under Sections 103 (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Gurkirat and unidentified accomplices at Jodhan police station.

Jaspal Singh, in-charge of Chappar police post, said, “The accused was produced in a court on Thursday which remanded him in police custody for three days. The accused is being questioned to ascertain the motive and establish the sequence of events. Further investigation is underway.”

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