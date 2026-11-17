Punjab is showcasing its cultural heritage, agricultural strengths and industrial capabilities at the 45th India International Trade Fair-2026 in Delhi, which got underway on November 13.

Basant Garg, secretary, industries and commerce, inaugurating the 450-square metre pavilion showcasing Punjab’s journey from its traditional roots towards a modern, industrially developed and technology-driven future at the IITF 2026. (HT)

Conceptualised and developed by the Punjab Small Industries & Export Corporation Limited (PSIEC) under the fair theme “Vikas aur Virasat,” the 450-square metre pavilion presents Punjab’s journey from its glorious traditional roots towards a modern, industrially developed and technology-driven future.

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It combines traditional Punjabi arches, jharokhas, colourful motifs and decorative elements with contemporary LED displays, illuminated structures and digital installations.

The pavilion was developed under the guidance of Basant Garg, secretary, industries and commerce, and Jaspreet Singh, director, industries and commerce, and PSIEC managing director. Key attractions include a central three-dimensional Punjab installation, a metallic blackbuck sculpture, AI-based selfie points and live demonstrations of traditional crafts.

A dedicated investment promotion zone has highlighted Punjab’s investor-friendly ecosystem, including Invest Punjab, single-window facilitation, investment incentives and priority industrial sectors.

Inaugurated by Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal, the trade fair will run until November 27 (10 am to 5.30 pm) across 17 halls at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. November 14 to 18 are dedicated strictly to business-to-business (B2B) networking, trade visitors and corporate delegations, with tickets priced at ₹500. The fair opens to regular visitors and families on November 19, with entry costing ₹100 on weekdays and ₹200 on weekends.

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