The Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari directed highway officials to initiate the preparation of detailed project reports (DPRs) for five major road projects in Panipat.

The projects include expanding road and flyover infrastructure to relieve city residents from traffic jams and boost the industrial economy. (HT File)

The proposals were submitted by the education minister Mahipal Dhanda during his meeting with Gadkari in New Delhi, highlighting the ever-increasing traffic pressure in the industrial and commercial town on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway.

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The projects include expanding road and flyover infrastructure to relieve city residents from traffic jams and boost the industrial economy.

One of the five major projects is a proposal for constructing a ring road for Panipat. Neighbouring Karnal and Ambala already have ring roads, which are likely to be operational by next year.

Dhanda said the road will ease growing traffic congestion in Panipat city and allow heavy vehicles to travel from outside without entering the city.

Construction of two new flyovers from Sector-13-17 flyover to Babarpur flyover and another in front of Babarpur mandi has been sought. A demand for an underpass in front of Eldeco, a residential society on the outskirts, was also presented to the union minister.

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{{^usCountry}} “Given the traffic pressure in front of Babarpur Mandi, a demand was made for a new flyover. This will facilitate the movement of farmers, traders, and common citizens traveling to and from the market area and improve the traffic system,” Dhanda said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Given the traffic pressure in front of Babarpur Mandi, a demand was made for a new flyover. This will facilitate the movement of farmers, traders, and common citizens traveling to and from the market area and improve the traffic system,” Dhanda said. {{/usCountry}}

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A proposal was also made for an entry ramp on the GT Road flyover in Panipat city and an exit ramp in front of Nathu Sweets on the other side, saving commuters time.

The Haryana minister also sought the construction of access roads on both sides for Panipat Grain Market for the convenience of farmers, commission agents, and traders.