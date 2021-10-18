Gangster Bhagwanpuria’s aide arrested from Mohali’s Sector 91

The special team of the organised crime control unit (OCCU) of Punjab Police on Sunday arrested gangster Jagroshan Singh, alias Roshan Hundal, a close aide of gangsters Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Lawrence Bishnoi.

The team also recovered a revolver and 15 cartridges from Jagroshan, who was arrested from Sector 91, Mohali. He is a native of Chattivind village in Amritsar.

“Around 10 criminal cases of dacoity, murder and Arms Act are registered against the accused in various police stations of Punjab. We received secret information that a gangster was roaming around in Mohali’s Sector 91 to execute some crime. A trap was laid and the accused was nabbed. His arrest is expected to lead to revelations in many murder cases in Punjab,” said Gurmeet Singh Chauhan, AIG, OCCU.

Police sources said Jagroshan was also involved in the murder of gangster Rana Kandowali at a private hospital in Amritsar on August 3 this year, and used to execute robberies for gangsters Bhagwanpuria and Bishnoi.

He was produced before a local court and sent to three-day police remand.