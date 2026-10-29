Gangster dies after being found unconscious at Hoshiarpur jail

Gangster Bhuvnesh Chopra, alias Ashish, lodged in the Hoshiarpur Central Jail, died under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday night.

According to the jail department’s official statement, Chopra was found unconscious in his cell in the morning. (HT Photo)

According to the jail department’s official statement, Chopra was found unconscious in his cell in the morning. After initial medical assistance, he was referred to the civil hospital around 8 am, but was declared brought dead.

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The note added that necessary legal formalities, including a post-mortem examination, had been initiated to ascertain the cause of death.

The body has been kept in the hospital mortuary where a board of doctors will conduct the autopsy in the presence of a judicial officer, said senior medical officer Navjot Singh.

Chopra, a native of Balochan Wali Basti, Ferozepur, was shifted from Sangrur to the Hoshiarpur jail on October 23 on security grounds.

According to police, he was the prime conspirator in the triple murder of a girl and two other persons in Ferozepur in September 2024. He fled abroad after the crime, and was deported and arrested by the Punjab Police on March 12 this year. He was wanted in 16 criminal cases registered in Ferozepur, Fazilka and Patiala.

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{{^usCountry}} DGP Gaurav Yadav had then claimed that Chopra was a major facilitator for cross-border narcotics trafficking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DGP Gaurav Yadav had then claimed that Chopra was a major facilitator for cross-border narcotics trafficking. {{/usCountry}}

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