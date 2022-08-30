Gogi discusses delimitation process, developmental projects with Ludhiana MC chief
In the meeting held in Ludhiana’s MC Zone-D office, MLA Gurpreet Gogi pulled up the contractor company officials for non-functional street lights and called for strict action against them. Sources said changes were being made in the boundaries of wards in all the constituencies across the city as part of the delimitation process
With an eye on the civic body elections, Ludhiana West legislator Gurpreet Gogi on Tuesday conducted a meeting with municipal commissioner Shena Aggarwal to discuss the status of delimitation process and the pending development works in his constituency.
In the meeting held in MC Zone D office, the Gogi pulled up the contractor company officials for non-functional street lights and called for strict action against them.
The same comes at a time when the Congress party, who have the majority the municipal corporation (MC) General House is seen to be on the back foot after the arrest of former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in the alleged foodgrain transportation tender scam.
The opposition parties in the state assembly including Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Lok Insaaf party (L IP), have alleged foul play in the ward delimitation process, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of trying to divide the votes by tweaking the boundaries.
Dismissing the allegations, Gogi said the AAP government was only making corrections as boundaries were wrongly rejigged by the Congress during the last delimitation process taken up before the previous municipal elections.
“The boundaries have to be changed as the wards need to be divided properly considering the population of each ward. A survey of population is also going on in the city and it is expected that the delimitation process will be completed by September end,” he added.
Proposes ‘mini assembly’ at Zone D office
With the civic body facing a space shortage to hold General House meetings in the hall of Zone A office, Gogi proposed to establish a ‘mini assembly’ at the parking site of MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar.
He said the parking could be moved to the other side of the office and a meeting hall be set up with separate space for councillors, media and residents who wish to attend the meeting after getting permission from the authorities.
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
