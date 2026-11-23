The Jammu and Kashmir government has taken cognisance of the cheating controversy in recruitment examinations by the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB), and strict action will follow, advisor to the chief minister Nasir Aslam Wani said.

On Saturday, many aspirants sat in protest in Srinagar against the alleged rigging. (HT Photo for representation) more less

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Wani said the government will soon come out with details of what actions will follow. He assured transparent exams and said students’ futures will not be compromised. “We are monitoring this issue and wherever action is needed, it will be taken. There will be no compromise with the career of the students,” he said.

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He said that the government can’t be held responsible for exam fraud cases before 2024 but in the latest case they are very much aware. “We won’t allow any such actions and every exam will be held with complete honesty and the confidence of the students will be restored,” he said.

The controversy emerged when J&K Police busted a sophisticated cheating module during the finance assistant examination of JKSSB on November 15, raising doubts about the fairness of the whole examination. Four modules were allegedly caught with eight wireless devices, 22 mobile phones and four vehicles were seized. JKSSB said that it was a standalone incident and the rest of the exam was not compromised.

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{{^usCountry}} On Saturday, many aspirants sat in protest in Srinagar against the alleged rigging. Former Srinagar MP, Ruhullah Mehdi, also joined them who were later removed by police from the protest site. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Saturday, many aspirants sat in protest in Srinagar against the alleged rigging. Former Srinagar MP, Ruhullah Mehdi, also joined them who were later removed by police from the protest site. {{/usCountry}}

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Peoples Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti on Friday accused the JKSSB of colluding with the cheating mafia and indulging in examination frauds. Iltija alleged that since 2019, there have been constant instances of frauds in recruitment examinations particularly conducted by JKSSB.

However, the JKSSB has issued a clarification saying that the accounts assistant examination was successfully held across all 20 districts of the Union territory and that the “isolated incident” involving an attempt to use unfair means did not compromise the examination process.