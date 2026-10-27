Govt has accepted all legitimate demands of Jhota’s family: Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said the government has accepted all the legitimate demands raised by the family and the insaaf committee in connection with the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa.

Mann said the rival parties are scared of the public support that AAP has garnered. (@BhagwantMann X)

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“We have accepted all the legitimate demands of the family. It is now up to the family and the committee to decide when they will perform Jhota’s last rites,” Mann said after flagging off 100 new minibuses in Patiala.

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Jhota was shot dead on October 13 inside a medical store in a crowded Mansa marketplace.

The slain activist’s body remains in the Mansa civil hospital mortuary, as the family and the insaaf committee continue to withhold consent for the post-mortem examination until their demands are met. These include the resignation of the chief minister and state police chief Gaurav Yadav over their alleged failure to maintain law and order in the state.

The Punjab government has already handed over the murder investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which officially took over the probe on October 21, registered an FIR, and recorded statements from the family.

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support AAP has garnered’

Mann accused the rival parties of targeting him and alleged that they are “scared” of the support AAP has garnered in the poll-bound state.

On Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Hisab Maango’ rally in Sangrur on November 4, Mann said every leader will visit Sangrur, which is the Aam Aadmi Party’s “capital”. “Amit Shah had come. He spoke nothing against the Akali Dal nor did he speak against the Congress. He only took Bhagwant Mann’s name and left. Rahul Gandhi will also leave by taking my name,” he said.

Mann said the rival parties are scared of the public support that AAP has garnered. “You should note one thing, the Akali Dal never speaks against the Congress, Congress never speaks against the BJP...” he said.

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Midi buses to boost

rural connectivity

Flagging off 100 new minibuses and a single-decker passenger vehicle, Mann reaffirmed his government’s commitment to connecting every village with cities. He said that just as canal water has reached every field, buses would reach every village in Punjab.

The chief minister said the new buses would strengthen rural connectivity, ease daily travel for residents and students, and improve access to education, employment and essential services.

“Another 309 buses would join the fleet next month. The induction of 100 29-seater midi buses would also generate employment for around 150 youth, and 15 young people were handed offer letters for jobs in the transport department,” Mann said.

The chief minister said public transport is a lifeline for rural communities.

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“Reliable bus services enable students to pursue education, help families access employment opportunities and strengthen the economic and social fabric of villages,” he said.

The chief minister said the minibuses would operate on rural and small-town routes through the nine depots of PEPSU Road Transport Corporation (PRTC).

Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal

being beautified for ₹17.72 cr: CM

Later, addressing a state-level function to mark the ‘Parkash Utsav’ of Maharishi Valmiki, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the historical monument Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal in Amritsar is being beautified and developed at a cost of ₹17.72 crore.

He said the state government is improving facilities at the temple complex, while upholding the sanctity of the religious institution. He paid obeisance at the shrine and extended greetings to devotees on the occasion.

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“The Punjab government is spending ₹17.72 crore on various development and beautification works at Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal. A magnificent panorama depicting the life and teachings of Maharishi Bhagwan Valmiki Ji was dedicated to devotees in 2024 at a cost of ₹25 crore,” the chief minister said

He said the Punjab government is following the path of righteousness, equality and humanity shown by Maharishi Valmiki to build an egalitarian society where every individual enjoys dignity, respect and equal opportunities.

“The immortal epic Ramayana composed by Maharishi Valmiki has illuminated the path of righteousness for humanity for thousands of years. This timeless composition conveys the eternal message of the victory of good over evil and continues to serve as a beacon of truth, morality, compassion and ethical conduct,” Mann said.

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