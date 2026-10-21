Govt school teachers in Ludhiana to take mass leave today, protest over pending demands

Government school teachers across the district will go on mass leave on Wednesday to intensify their protest over pending demands, including dearness allowance (DA), restoration of the old pension scheme, delays in mid-day meal funds and non-release of funds for school games.

Teachers have submitted notices to the concerned officials and plan to hold protests at various locations across the district. (HT File)

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Teachers have submitted notices to the concerned officials and plan to hold protests at various locations across the district. The move is expected to disrupt classroom activities, with unions claiming that most teachers will participate in the agitation.

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The main demand is an increase in DA. Teachers said that the Punjab government was providing 42% DA, compared with 60% given by the Central government. They are also seeking restoration of the old pension scheme and resolution of other long-pending employee issues.

Daljit Singh Samrala, district president of the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), said teachers were also being harassed to run mid-day meal scheme despite delays in funds and changes to the payment portal.

“Funds have been pending for months, yet teachers are being harassed over the continuation of mid-day meals. The department must resolve the issue instead of putting the responsibility on school staff,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Samrala also criticised the department for expecting teachers, particularly those in primary schools, to arrange funds from their own pockets to conduct school games when official grants had not been released. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samrala also criticised the department for expecting teachers, particularly those in primary schools, to arrange funds from their own pockets to conduct school games when official grants had not been released. {{/usCountry}}

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Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, appealed to teachers to join the protest. “Most teachers will participate in the agitation, and only a few may remain in schools,” he said.

The agitation is part of a wider employee movement seeking the settlement of pending demands.

However, deputy district education officer (secondary) Amandeep Singh said the response to the call remained limited so far. “Unions have given the call, but as of now, very few teachers have applied for leave. Zero, one or two teachers per school have applied,” he said.

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