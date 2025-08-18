Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
Grandparents held for strangling 6-month-old baby girl to death in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 18, 2025 07:20 am IST

Bhogpur station house officer Rajesh Kumar confirmed the arrest of both accused — Tarsem Singh and Daljit Kaur, the victim’s maternal grandfather and grandmother

Jalandhar

Police have registered a case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), based on a complaint by the child’s father, Shilendra Kumar, who was estranged from his wife, Maninder Kaur.
A six-month-old baby girl was allegedly strangled to death by her maternal grandparents in Bhogpur area of Jalandhar. Her body was recovered on Saturday from a secluded spot in Hoshiarpur’s Tanda, police said.

Bhogpur station house officer Rajesh Kumar confirmed the arrest of both accused — Tarsem Singh and Daljit Kaur, the victim’s maternal grandfather and grandmother. “A detailed briefing will be given by senior officials on Monday,” he said.

According to police, Maninder had been staying with her parents in Dalla village and had left the child in their care for a few days due to work. Preliminary investigation suggests the grandparents were mentally exhausted and struggling to care for the infant, which may have led to the alleged killing and disposal of the body.

Further investigation is underway.

