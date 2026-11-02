Groom’s brother fires 12 rounds at bride’s house after spat at wedding in Ludhiana

The Meharban police have booked the groom’s brother, his friend and their unidentified accomplices for creating a ruckus outside the bride’s house in New Sarpanch Colony, Tajpur, hours after the wedding.

No one was injured in the firing. (HT)

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According to the police, the attack stemmed from an earlier altercation between the groom’s brother and the bride’s maternal uncle during the wedding celebrations.

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According to the complaint lodged by the bride’s father, Mohammad Anwar, the wedding got over around 6 pm and the accused returned around 11.30 pm at the house. They hurled abuses and threats and vandalised the property — damaging two scooters parked outside and firing 12 rounds in the air. Anwar said that he sustained minor injuries while trying to stop the attackers. No one was injured in the firing.

The accused have been identified as Sameer, the groom’s brother, and his friend Lotta, besides their unidentified associates. The police have recovered 12 empty shells of a .30-bore weapon from the spot.

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{{^usCountry}} Anwar told police that his daughter’s nikah was solemnised on Saturday morning. During the afternoon celebrations, an argument broke out between Sameer and the bride’s maternal uncle at a DJ party organised outside the house. The two exchanged heated words, but Anwar and other relatives intervened and brought the situation under control. The celebrations concluded peacefully around 6 pm, after which the newly married couple left. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anwar told police that his daughter’s nikah was solemnised on Saturday morning. During the afternoon celebrations, an argument broke out between Sameer and the bride’s maternal uncle at a DJ party organised outside the house. The two exchanged heated words, but Anwar and other relatives intervened and brought the situation under control. The celebrations concluded peacefully around 6 pm, after which the newly married couple left. {{/usCountry}}

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Inspector Jagdeep Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Meharban police station, said preliminary investigation indicated that the attack stemmed from the earlier altercation during the wedding celebrations. “We have recovered 12 empty shells from the spot. We are yet to be establish whether the weapon used in the firing was licensed or illegal. Raids are on to apprehend them,” the SHO added.

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“They have been booked under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt) 118 (2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons, 324 (mischief) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the BNS and under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms act,” the SHO added.